France confirms death of another volunteer in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 11:22

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday evening information about the death of a French volunteer who fought on Ukraine's side in the International Legion ranks.

Source: French Foreign Ministry in a comment to the AFP agency, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "We have learnt the sad news about his (volunteer's) death. We express our condolences to the family, with whom the relevant services of the ministry... are in touch," the ministry said.

Details: The French Foreign Ministry stressed that "the entire territory of Ukraine is a war zone". It has recalled the recommendation for French citizens not to go to Ukraine, regardless of the reason.

Le Monde said a French volunteer called "T." was killed in Ukraine last week.

He became the eighth French citizen to be killed during the fighting in Ukraine, after 30-year-old Kevin David, a volunteer, was killed by Russian troops near Bakhmut.

Previously: 40 soldiers from Georgia have already been killed in various units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces during the full-scale war. 

