"Pure cynicism": Ukrainian ambassador comments on calls for peace from ex-Scholz party politicians

Oleksii Makieiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, has criticised the latest calls by German figures, including former Social Democratic Party politicians and trade union representatives, for peace and early negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Source: Makieiev in a comment to the DPA news agency

Quote: "This call for peace is not an April Fool's joke. It is pure cynicism towards the numerous victims of Russian aggression," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Details: He added that such calls have only one purpose, i.e., "to cover up Russia's crimes and, accordingly, the responsibility of the Russian regime".

"Given the brutal Russian aggressive war against Ukraine, the only possible call for peace is: ‘Mr Putin, immediately withdraw your troops from the entire Ukrainian territory!’" said Makieiev.

The appeal published on 1 April, entitled "Make Peace!", was initiated by historian Peter Brandt, the son of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt, the architect of the "New Eastern Policy" that led to the rapprochement between Germany and the GDR, Rainer Hoffmann, the former head of the German Confederation of Trade Unions, and former SPD MP Michael Müller.

The appeal urges German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to cooperate with France to persuade the countries of Brazil, China, India and Indonesia to mediate a quick ceasefire in Ukraine.

"This would be necessary to stop the killings and explore the possibilities for peace. Only then will it be possible to pave the way for a common security order in Europe," the authors of the appeal, signed by several former politicians of Scholz's party, said.

Notably, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, despite its support for Ukraine, continues to call for early peace and negotiations.

In January, Rolf Mützernich, the leader of the SPD parliamentary faction, said that "we must persistently try to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomacy".

