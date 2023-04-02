Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report

Over the course of Sunday, 2 April, Russian forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further 42 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 April

Quote: "Over the course of the day, enemy forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 42 attacks on the positions of our forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements."

Details: Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and an MLRS attack on the centre of the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. Several Kostiantynivka residents sustained injuries, and several were killed, in Russian attacks. A pre-school, several multi-storey apartment buildings and private residential houses were damaged.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of 2 April, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 50 Russian assaults.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Volfyne, Basivka, Riasne and Mezenivka (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Velykyi Burluk and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Kamianka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske and shelled Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to assault the city of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces are courageously holding the city and repelling numerous Russian assaults. The Russians also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanicka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Marinka but were unsuccessful. They shelled Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Krasnohorivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians shelled Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions. They shelled a number of settlements, including Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Bilohiria and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Dudchany, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to suffer heavy losses. Russia is conducting outreach activities among conscripts in military units stationed in temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea in order to replenish the units that sustained losses. Young conscripts are being told about the need to sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry and to take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted eight airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian forces, a Russian command post, and two other critical military targets.

