Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 22:57

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Poland’s Minister for the European Union, has said that the decision by Warsaw and Bratislava to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine should set an example of how to act for other countries.

The Polish government official expressed this opinion in an interview with the German portal RND, European Pravda writes.

"Poland and Slovakia want to set a good example by pledging to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. Other countries should also follow our example and send planes. The most important thing for us is to help Ukraine as soon as possible," he emphasised.

Szynkowski vel Sęk highlighted Germany, saying that it "sometimes focuses on formalities and procedures, rather than concrete actions".

Poland expects "less hesitation, more clear decisions" from Germany. "Germany sometimes seems to us like an indecisive Hamlet. Germany must clearly stand on the side of good, not only with words, but also with subsequent actions!" the Polish minister added.

Background: On 17 March, the Slovakian government decided at an extraordinary online meeting to supply 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. The first four have already been sent to Ukraine.

Bratislava announced its decision a day after Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the provision of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days. Thus, two NATO states have already publicly promised to provide combat aircraft to Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, however, ruled out sending German fighter jets to Ukraine in February, but said the issue could be discussed in a few months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



