Russian media: St Petersburg woman detained on suspicion of murdering propagandist

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 April 2023, 23:11
Russian security forces have detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Source: Russian media outlet Interfax, citing an informed source; Fontanka

Details: Darya Trepova, born in 1997, has been detained on suspicion of Tatarsky's murder and taken to the investigator, the agency’s source said.

According to the source, the investigation has reason to believe that Trepova brought a box containing a bust of Tatarsky that had been rigged with an explosive device to a cafe [where an event was taking place].

This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Earlier, Fontanka reported that security forces were looking for a young woman named Darya. "She is already known to the police, as they have detained her at rallies," the media outlet reported.

Fontanka also posted photographs provided by one of the meeting’s attendees that show the young woman who is believed to have given the statuette to Tatarsky.

"The young woman presented him with a bust and was going to her seat, but Vladlen stopped her and asked her to sit next to him. She said she was too shy, but went [to do so]. The second photo shows the moment when she sits down not far from Vladlen," said an eyewitness.

Ksenia Sobchak's Telegram channel Krovavaya Barynya (Bloody Lady) reported that Darya Trepova was previously detained at an anti-war rally on 24 February. There was a hearing under the standard article on demonstrations - Art. 20.2.2 part 1 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences.

Background: Vladlen Tatarsky, a Russian "war correspondent" (military blogger), was killed in an explosion on Sunday in a cafe in central St Petersburg that formerly belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company. 25 people were injured.

