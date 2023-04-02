All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 April 2023, 19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Vladlen Tatarsky, a Russian "war correspondent" (military blogger), has been killed in an explosion in a cafe in central St Petersburg that formerly belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company. 30 people were injured.

Source: TASS; Fontanka; RIA Novosti

Advertisement:

Details: Russian emergency services told TASS that the explosion occurred in the Street-Bar cafe on Universitetskaya Embankment in central St Petersburg.

TASS later reported, citing law enforcement officers, that an explosive device containing over 200 g of TNT had gone off in the cafe.

The number of casualties currently stands at 16. One person was killed in the explosion.

Fontanka reported that the cafe used to belong to Yevgeny Prigozhin. A Cyber Z Front "discussion club" holds meetings in the cafe on weekends.

RIA Novosti and TASS sources reported that Vladlen Tatarsky, a "war correspondent", was killed in the explosion. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs later confirmed Tatarsky’s death.

The St Petersburg Governor later reported that the number of casualties rose to 25 and said that 19 of them have been hospitalised. Later, the number of injured increased to 30 people. 

The Russian Ministry of Health reported that 24 people injured in the St Petersburg explosion were hospitalised, including 6 in critical condition, and 18 in moderate condition or with minor injuries.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over Tatarsky's murder under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Sources told Fontanka that a statuette that Tatarsky was given by a woman had been rigged with explosives.The statuette exploded during the event celebrating Tatarsky’s work.

 
PHOTO FROM THE TATARSKY EVENT on APRIL 2

Residents of St Petersburg said that Tatarsky was presented with the statuette by a young woman. He thanked her for the gift, and she took her place in the room. The explosion occurred five minutes later. The guests sitting in the front rows sustained the most serious injuries. The police are searching for the woman who gave the statuette to Tatarsky.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that in Russia, "spiders stuck in a jar are devouring one another".

"The Russian Federation sets off… Spiders stuck in a jar are devouring one another. The question of when domestic terrorism would become a tool of domestic political struggle  in the tightly controlled country was a question of time, like waiting for an abscess to burst. There are irreversible changes and a great turmoil ahead of Russia. We, meanwhile, have our own work to do," Podoliak wrote.

Reference: Fontanka reported that Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maksim Fomin) was born in Makiivka [an industrial city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast - ed.] in 1982. He worked as a miner, then in private business. In 2014, when Russia started its hybrid aggression in Donbas, Tatarsky was in prison in Horlivka for armed robbery.

After the prison where he was being held was shelled, Tatarsky found himself free. Fontanka reported that he joined an armed [pro-Russian or Russian-backed] militia, fighting under the command of Igor Bezler, and was then "forced to transfer" to a unit in the forces of the Luhansk People’s Republic, an illegal [and Russian-backed] terrorist formation.

Tatarsky later served in "defence intelligence" but switched to "journalism" in 2017. He founded a group called Terykony Donbasu (Slag Heaps of Donbas) around the same time. In February 2022, he returned to the front as a "war correspondent".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: