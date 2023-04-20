All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians receive new batch of Iranian-made drones

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 11:04
Russians receive new batch of Iranian-made drones

Russia has intensified its air attacks on Ukraine after a recent lull, having received a new batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 20 April

Quote from Humeniuk: "The night was restless. The enemy continues to attack, and keeps terrorising peaceful civilians.

They [the occupiers – ed.] have been accumulating reserves. We see that their missile stockpiles, which have been brought to a critical minimum, are forcing them to take such pauses and look for new ways to put pressure on the rear areas of Ukraine. That is why they were taking such a pause while waiting for an additional batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Now they have received the UAVs and are starting to use them."

Details: Humeniuk states that Shahed drones with new markings have already been spotted in Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts.  

The Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south emphasised that the occupiers were using kamikaze drones to keep the civilian population in suspense, as well as to search for air defence systems and critical infrastructure.

Background:
On the morning of 20 April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 21 Russian Shahed UAVs out of 26 launched.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: