All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians receive new batch of Iranian-made drones

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 April 2023, 11:04
Russians receive new batch of Iranian-made drones

Russia has intensified its air attacks on Ukraine after a recent lull, having received a new batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 20 April

Quote from Humeniuk: "The night was restless. The enemy continues to attack, and keeps terrorising peaceful civilians.

Advertisement:

They [the occupiers – ed.] have been accumulating reserves. We see that their missile stockpiles, which have been brought to a critical minimum, are forcing them to take such pauses and look for new ways to put pressure on the rear areas of Ukraine. That is why they were taking such a pause while waiting for an additional batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Now they have received the UAVs and are starting to use them."

Details: Humeniuk states that Shahed drones with new markings have already been spotted in Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts.  

The Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south emphasised that the occupiers were using kamikaze drones to keep the civilian population in suspense, as well as to search for air defence systems and critical infrastructure.

Background:
On the morning of 20 April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 21 Russian Shahed UAVs out of 26 launched.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: