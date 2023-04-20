Russians receive new batch of Iranian-made drones

Russia has intensified its air attacks on Ukraine after a recent lull, having received a new batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 20 April

Quote from Humeniuk: "The night was restless. The enemy continues to attack, and keeps terrorising peaceful civilians.

They [the occupiers – ed.] have been accumulating reserves. We see that their missile stockpiles, which have been brought to a critical minimum, are forcing them to take such pauses and look for new ways to put pressure on the rear areas of Ukraine. That is why they were taking such a pause while waiting for an additional batch of Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Now they have received the UAVs and are starting to use them."

Details: Humeniuk states that Shahed drones with new markings have already been spotted in Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts.

The Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south emphasised that the occupiers were using kamikaze drones to keep the civilian population in suspense, as well as to search for air defence systems and critical infrastructure.



Background:

On the morning of 20 April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 21 Russian Shahed UAVs out of 26 launched.

