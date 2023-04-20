Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 21 Russian Shahed drones overnight – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 21 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones out of 26 launched, and repelled 55 attacks on 5 fronts.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 20 April 2023

Quote: "[Russians – ed.] are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the past day, Ukrainian defence forces repelled over 55 enemy attacks in these areas.

Advertisement:

The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka."

"In the units of the Russian ‘volunteer’ formation Nevsky, which are taking part in the hostilities in Donetsk Oblast, Russian soldiers have low morale and a low mental state.

It has been established that the main factors behind this are large losses in manpower during combat actions, untimely supply of ammunition to the occupiers and uncertainty about the timing of replenishment of units that have suffered combat losses.

The number of people willing to leave their units and move from the combat actions zone to the Russian Federation is increasing."

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 3 missile and 57 air strikes, and they also used 26 Shahed-136 UAVs. Ukrainian defenders shot down 21 of them.

The Russian occupiers also fired 69 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of the Armed Forces and settlements nearby. There were civilian casualties, as well as destruction and damage to private homes and other civilian infrastructure.

The settlements of Shalyhyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia, Volfyne, Katerynivka and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Karaichne, Zemlianky, Ustynivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked.

On the Lyman front, the invaders tried to improve the tactical situation and conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of the southern outskirts of Kreminna and Serebrianka Forest. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were bombarded.

Russian forces continue to conduct offensive actions on the Bakhmut front.

Fierce fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders also repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Khromove over the past day. The settlements of Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian bombardment.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske, but were unsuccessful. In particular, they fired on Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka and Pobieda yesterday.

At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Vuhledar. In addition to the latter, Russians fired on Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian troops continue to conduct defensive actions. At the same time, they attacked more than 35 cities, towns and villages over the last day, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force carried out seven strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, while units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment and two ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!