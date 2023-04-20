Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, killing one person
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 14:04
The Russian military struck the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 20 April, killing one person.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Prokudin stated that a 59-year-old man has been killed in the attack.
Background: On the morning of 20 April, Prokudin reported that Russian forces fired a total of 298 projectiles on Kherson Oblast over the course of the past day, wounding 6 people.
