Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast, killing one person

The Russian military struck the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 20 April, killing one person.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin stated that a 59-year-old man has been killed in the attack.

Background: On the morning of 20 April, Prokudin reported that Russian forces fired a total of 298 projectiles on Kherson Oblast over the course of the past day, wounding 6 people.

