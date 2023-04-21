All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy greets Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 01:49
Zelenskyy greets Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has greeted the Muslim community in Ukraine, and all Muslims around the world, on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 20 April

Quote: "Today, Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan…For the second time, Ramadan comes to an end during the full-scale aggression of the evil state against Ukraine, against all our people, and all our communities.

Advertisement:

The bright holiday of Eid al-Fitr deserves to happen under completely different circumstances. It deserves the peace we so long for, the victory we are all heading for. I believe that the Lord will bless Ukraine with freedom for all our territories and all our people."

Details: Zelenskyy wished a "peaceful holiday" to Ukraine’s Muslim community and all Muslims of the world.

"Ramazan bayramıñız hayırlı ve mubarek olsun!" Zelenskyy said in Turkish, which means "May Eid al-Fitr be auspicious and blessed for you."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: