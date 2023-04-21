Zelenskyy greets Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has greeted the Muslim community in Ukraine, and all Muslims around the world, on Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 20 April

Quote: "Today, Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan…For the second time, Ramadan comes to an end during the full-scale aggression of the evil state against Ukraine, against all our people, and all our communities.

The bright holiday of Eid al-Fitr deserves to happen under completely different circumstances. It deserves the peace we so long for, the victory we are all heading for. I believe that the Lord will bless Ukraine with freedom for all our territories and all our people."

Details: Zelenskyy wished a "peaceful holiday" to Ukraine’s Muslim community and all Muslims of the world.

"Ramazan bayramıñız hayırlı ve mubarek olsun!" Zelenskyy said in Turkish, which means "May Eid al-Fitr be auspicious and blessed for you."

