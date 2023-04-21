All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, has urged YouTube to block the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) from its video-hosting service.

Source: Tkachenko on Telegram

Details: Tkachenko emphasised that video-hosting is used to popularise Russian military formations. IT giants, despite having a strict editorial policy, serve as effective advertising platforms for Russians to scale up, "rejuvenate" their audience and recruit new mercenaries for the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "YouTube has emphasised that its editorial policy is to block harmful content and channels that distribute it. Therefore, I have sent an official letter to Neil Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of YouTube LLC, asking him to take concrete measures to monitor and stop Wagner Group's online activities.

Ukraine is grateful for the impartial role that YouTube has played in highlighting Russia's aggression against Ukraine to date. At the same time, we consider it absolutely unacceptable that the world's largest video-hosting service allows a transnational criminal organisation, such as Wagner Group, officially recognised [as criminal] in the US, UK and EU to promote itself on its platform without any restrictions".

More details: Tkachenko voiced confidence that YouTube would rectify the situation quickly.

Advertisement: