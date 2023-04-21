All Sections
Ukraine swaps one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 April 2023, 17:00
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukraine has exchanged one priest for 28 Ukrainian servicemen. The priest, from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), is accused of collaborating with the Russian Federation.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

Details: Maliuk recalled that criminal proceedings have been initiated against 61 clergymen since 2022. In total, the courts have already issued seven verdicts against individual clerics who sided with the Russians.

Maliuk said two UOC-MP priests have been exchanged.

Quote: "I want to emphasise that the enemy values ​​its agents in cassocks highly; for example, one such person was exchanged for 28 Ukrainian servicemen."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda reported that the UOC-MP priest in question was Andrii Pavlenko from the city of Lysychansk, sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment for high treason, who was exchanged by the Ukrainian side on 14 December 2022, in particular, for an American activist. At that time, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, personally met the exchanged clergyman.

Maliuk reported that as per SSU materials, 19 UOC-MP priests have had their Ukrainian citizenship revoked.

Quote: "I have said before that the presence of a cassock and incense is not an aggravating circumstance, but neither is it an exemption from criminal responsibility. And it does not give any indulgences. We work exclusively within the framework of the law, regardless of church rank."

