All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia should promote negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU this year – Czech President

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 18:49

The Czech Republic should demand the European Union to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU already this year, which is what Kyiv wants.

Source: Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, after meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ceske Noviny reports

According to him, Ukraine's EU membership being granted as soon as possible is in the Czech interests, and the Czech Republic should insist that "accession negotiations with Ukraine really start before the end of this year".

Quote: "The wider the zone of stability to the east of our borders, the safer we will be here," Pavel said.

At the same time, he criticised unilateral blockades of import of Ukrainian grain, which were introduced by Poland, Slovakia, and other countries due to problems with the sale of their own products. Instead, the EU could, for example, introduce temporary tariffs, the Czech president added.

"I clearly see the solution not in the adoption of unilateral measures by individual states, but within the European Union," he said, adding that temporary tariffs could be one of the solutions.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The European Commission is considering recommending to EU member states to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and to grant candidate status to Georgia.
  • Accession negotiations refer to the conditions under which a country will be admitted to the EU. They focus on the adoption and implementation of EU legislation (acquis). The aim is for the candidate country to meet the conditions for membership, often referred to as the Copenhagen criteria.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: