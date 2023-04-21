Air-raid warning in Zaporizhzhia, explosions rock the city

In the evening of 21 April, an air-raid warning was announced in several oblasts in the south-east of Ukraine. There are reports about several explosions in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Suspilne

Details: It is reported that two explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

An air-raid warning has been announced in the city and its oblast.

In addition, the warning was announced in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote that the air defence system is deployed.

