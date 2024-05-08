Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: extensive destruction

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fourteen residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, and two people have been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kyiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Debris from enemy missiles has destroyed and damaged 14 private buildings, injuring two people."

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Photos and videos from the State Emergency Service show damaged and destroyed residential buildings, outbuildings, and fences.

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier, the mayor of Brovary reported that a fire had broken out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city as a result of a Russian missile attack.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No strikes or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Russian troops had targeted Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones and that 59 Russian aerial targets had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Support UP or become our patron!