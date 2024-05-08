All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: extensive destruction

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 09:34
Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: extensive destruction
Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fourteen residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged  as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, and two people have been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kyiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Debris from enemy missiles has destroyed and damaged 14 private buildings, injuring two people."

 
Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Photos and videos from the State Emergency Service show damaged and destroyed residential buildings, outbuildings, and fences.

 
Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier, the mayor of Brovary reported that a fire had broken out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city as a result of a Russian missile attack.

Background:

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
  • No strikes or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.
  • The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.
  • A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.
  • Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.
  • Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Russian troops had targeted Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones and that 59 Russian aerial targets had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyiv Oblastmissile strikefire
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Civilian infrastructure facility on fire in Kyiv Oblast and hits recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast – photos
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: