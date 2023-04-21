All Sections
Zelenskyy responds to petition for life imprisonment of parliamentarians for corruption during the war

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 22:49
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a petition for life imprisonment for members of the Ukrainian parliament who resorted to corruption during martial law.

Source: response to the petition on the President’s Office website

Quote: "Thank you all for your active civic position and concern in improving the criminal legislation of Ukraine under martial law...

The proposals expressed in the electronic petition were sent to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration during the processing of relevant draft laws."

Details: The President notes that in Ukraine, the Criminal Code defines what is a criminal offence and what punishment is applied to the persons who committed it.

Zelenskyy said that the Parliament has registered draft laws "on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on strengthening criminal liability for corruption crimes committed in a state of war or emergency" (Reg. No. 9029 of 17.02.2023) and "on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on strengthening responsibility for corruption crimes committed during a state of war or emergency" (Reg.  No. 9049 of 22.02.2023), which aims to strengthen the responsibility of officials for committing corruption crimes in a state of war or emergency.

