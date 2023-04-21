EU will not introduce sanctions on Russia's diamonds and nuclear energy in new sanctions package

The European Commission's proposal for a new package of sanctions against Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine contains mostly measures to strengthen the existing restrictions.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL journalist on Twitter

Quote:"The next EU sanctions package on Russia will mainly be about improved compliance and new anti-circumvention tools," the journalist tweeted.

According to Jozwiak, the EU will also introduce sanctions against additional individuals and legal entities, but, "as expected: no [sanctions on - ed.] nuclear and diamonds".

Meetings between the European Commission and officials of EU member states began on Thursday, where proposals for sanctions for the 11th package of sanctions will be informally discussed.

The next EU sanctions package on #Russia will mainly be about improved compliance and new anti-circumvention tools. New names on people/companies as well - as always - but as expected: no nuclear and no diamonds. #Ukraine — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) April 21, 2023

Some EU countries have demanded a ban on the export of Russian nuclear fuel and services, which has gained momentum recently thanks to German support. But France, Hungary and other countries oppose it.

Similarly, Belgium, home to the world's largest diamond trade centre, has so far successfully sought to remove the ban on diamond imports from Russia.

As reported by the media, most EU officials admit that only those parts of the Russian economy that are too important for one or more EU member states will remain unsanctioned, and therefore any measures directed against them will be vetoed.

