Portugal to send five armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 04:33
Portugal to send five armoured vehicles to Ukraine
M113 ARMOURED VEHICLES. A SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO

Following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, Helena Carreiras, Portugal's Minister of National Defence, announced that her country would provide Ukraine with five armoured vehicles.

Source: Ministry of National Defence of Portugal on Twitter

Details: Portugal will send five armoured rescue and medical vehicles to Ukraine – three of the M113 type and two of the M577 type.

Background: 

  • On 21 April, the participants of the Ramstein-format meeting signed a protocol stating their intention to establish a maintenance and service centre in Poland for Leopard 2 main battle tanks previously supplied to Ukraine.
  • The Czech Republic expressed its readiness to modernise several dozen more T-72 tanks as part of a partnership project with the United States and the Netherlands to strengthen military support for Kyiv.
  • At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine on Friday, the Minister of Defence of Latvia, Ināra Mūrniece, announced the decision to hand over all Latvian Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv.

