Latvia to deliver all available Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 21:38

At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine on Friday, the Minister of Defence of Latvia, Ināra Mūrniece, announced the decision to hand over all Latvian Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

"Latvia responded to Ukraine's request for the supply of air defence systems and decided to transfer to Ukraine all the Stinger air defence equipment that we still have. We will do everything possible to deliver them to Ukraine as soon as possible," Mūrniece said.

In addition, Latvia continues to implement the training program for Ukrainian soldiers.

"Our goal was to double the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained in Latvia this year compared to 2022. Now we see that we will be able to train even more servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at various levels. I am certain that by the end of the year, Latvia will train almost 3,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the minister said.

At the same time, the Minister of Defence of Latvia emphasised that Riga, together with other allies, is working on a new initiative to train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Latvia.

The last time Latvia announced the delivery of Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine was in January of this year.

The Stinger is one of the most advanced and effective air defence systems, which is also used by many of Latvia's allies, such as the United States, the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and Lithuania.

Military aid to Ukraine from Latvia has already reached 1% of its GDP and exceeded 300 million euros.

