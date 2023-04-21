All Sections
Czech Republic offers to expand programme of T-72 tanks modernisation for Ukraine on Ramstein meeting

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 22:14
The Czech Republic expressed its readiness to modernise several dozen more T-72 tanks as part of a partnership project with the United States and the Netherlands to strengthen military support for Kyiv. This was stated at the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine on Friday 21 April.

Source: European Pravda

At the Ramstein air base meeting, Daniel Blazhkovets, Czech Deputy Minister of Defense, said that when it comes to the issue of assistance to Ukraine, the Czech Republic  "combines the maximum donations from army stocks, purchases from state funds, community funds and commercial supplies".

He added that the current priorities of Prague in terms of armed support to Kyiv are BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, large-calibre ammunition, means of electronic warfare, reconnaissance and air defence.

Among other things, as part of a trilateral project with the United States and the Netherlands to supply more than 90 modernised T-72 tanks, Ukraine has already received 37, "and more are being received every month".

"We propose to increase the production rate by dozens more [tanks – ed] if the partners are interested in financing this project," said Ales Vytechka, director of the Czech Intergovernmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS).

Blazhkovets added that the Czech Republic is ready to negotiate the creation of a centre for maintenance, repair and overhaul of heavy equipment on the basis of the VOP state company and several private companies.

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, a meeting of the heads of defence departments of the countries that are part of the so-called "tank coalition" was held.

The participants of the meeting signed a protocol of intent on the creation of a centre for the repair and maintenance of the Leopard 2 main battle tanks in Poland, previously delivered to Ukraine.

