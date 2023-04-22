Ukrainian Marines release video showing destruction of Russian tank
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 23:46
The Ukrainian Navy has released a video showing Ukrainian Marines destroying a Russian tank.
Source: Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "Ukrainian Marines have destroyed a Russian tank, which got on the guys’ nerves.
Following successful aerial reconnaissance and artillery operations, the enemy tank and its crew paid for their [war] efforts."
