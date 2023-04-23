Russians attack 5 hromadas in Sumy Oblast in one day

Over the course of 22 April, Russian occupiers attacked 5 border hromadas in Sumy Oblast, using mortars and artillery; there were 64 strikes [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russians deployed artillery to attack the outskirts of one of the settlements in the Esman hromada twice, there were 9 strikes.

Invaders used mortars to attack the territory of Bilopillia hromada, there were 32 strikes, and an artillery strike.

Using self-propelled artillery, occupiers attacked Yunakivka hromada; there were 4 strikes.

Russian forces used mortar bombs to attack Myropillia hromada, there were 4 strikes.

Occupiers opened artillery fire on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada (10 strikes), and used mortar bombs to strike 4 times.

