Kherson's anti-aircraft gunners shoot down four Lancet UAVs

In the evening of 23 April and the morning of 24 April, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four kamikaze drones.

Source: Air Command South

Details: It is specified that during the evening of 22 April and the morning of 23 April 2023, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts with drones.

Soldiers of mobile fire groups of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed four Lancet kamikaze drones.

