One month may pass before start of Ukrainian counteroffensive – Estonian Defence Minister

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has claimed that rainy weather remains the biggest obstacle for the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and at least a month will pass before combat actions step up.

Source: Pevkur, in an interview with ERR after the meeting of the Ukraine Support Group at the Ramstein Military Base in Germany

Quote: "If you listen to the opinions [which were voiced at the] Ramstein meeting, it could be another month before we can talk about a real counteroffensive. If the weather changes, it could happen even sooner. If not, then it will be a month, maybe two," said Pevkur.

Details: Pevkur added that currently, the issue is not the absence of, for example, Abrams tanks, but the weather conditions in Ukraine.

"The Abrams tanks are not decisive in the spring offensive. The Leopard coalition (the countries that provided tanks to Ukraine – ed.) was strong, and quite a lot of equipment has been transferred to Ukraine, and quite a lot is on its way there. The biggest obstacle to a counteroffensive, which is likely to take place, is weather. The weather is quite rainy, and it makes it difficult to move heavy equipment. Ukrainians are rather waiting for the weather to improve in order to start a larger-scale liberation of territories," said Pevkur.

Pevkur added that at the meeting in Germany, they also discussed the issue of teaching Ukrainians in Western countries.

"We also focused on what the training was like for those nine brigades that were formed by the allies; on the equipment of the nine brigades that partially arrived in Ukraine and partially are arriving. The Western allies, at a fairly high level, taught Ukraine how to launch a counteroffensive. The information and coordination under the US leadership was quite impressive. And we looked at what needs might arise when the Ukrainian counterattack begins," said the Estonian Defence Minister.

Pevkur reiterated that, in addition to air defence systems, Ukrainians have a great need for ammunition. There are also specific needs, including heavy trucks and trailers for them. The issue of providing Western-type fighter jets to Ukraine is also under consideration.

"Allies have a very accurate idea of what Ukrainians need," Pevkur said.

Background: Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stated that Ukraine urgently needs to receive 10 times more military support than the allies have provided so far in order to end the war this year.

