Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Ukraine needs 10 times more military support to end war this year

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 18:04
Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stated that Ukraine urgently needs to receive 10 times more military support than the allies have provided so far in order to end the war this year.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end Russian aggression this year," Melnyk tweeted

He called on Ukraine’s partners to "cross all artificial red lines" and devote 1% of GDP to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, during Novyi Vidlik [New Countdown], a talk show produced by the public broadcaster Suspilne, Melnyk reminded viewers that according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the participants of the international coalition have provided Ukraine with US$55 billion worth of support in total.

"That seems like a large number. But to contrast it with the Second World War, with which, unfortunately, more and more parallels can be drawn, over US$50 billion worth of help was supplied under US lend-lease alone in the 1940s. The equivalent today would be around US$700-800 billion…

Our allies have to comprehend the scale of this war. The support needs to be 10 times bigger right now," the Deputy Minister asserted.

Following the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein air base on 21 April, Lloyd Austin announced that Ukrainian servicemen would begin training on Abrams M1 tanks in Germany in a couple of weeks.

On the sidelines of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident that Ukraine is prepared to retake more territory amid preparation for the anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.

