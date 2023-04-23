All Sections
Medvedev threatens to disrupt grain agreement if G7 bans goods export to Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 15:56
Medvedev threatens to disrupt grain agreement if G7 bans goods export to Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, has threatened to end the grain agreement if the G7 bans exports to the Russian Federation.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram 

Quote: "The idea from the G7 idiots about a total ban on the export of goods to our country by default is excellent, because it also implies a counter-stop to the import of goods from our country in the most sensitive categories for the G7.

In this case, the grain deal and many other things they need will end for them."

Background: The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering banning almost all exports to Russia, in an extension of the sanctions regime against Moscow.

