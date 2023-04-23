All Sections
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast village, injuring civilians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 16:11
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast village, injuring civilians

Russian forces carried out an extensive shelling of the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilian residents of the village; overall, three people were injured in the oblast on Sunday. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, town or city and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine; Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Quote: "The Russian army carried out an extensive shelling of the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada. There are civilian casualties.

In the afternoon, Russian artillery fired at the village. Enemy forces targeted the premises of a local school, a vehicle belonging to law enforcement officers, and around 25 residential buildings.

An 85-year old woman sustained injuries to her head and chest. Another woman, aged 57, sustained an injury to her arm. Both were hospitalised in Kherson and are receiving medical treatment there."

 

Details: Meanwhile, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that Russian forces attacked several settlements in the Bilozerka and Stanislav hromadas in Kherson Oblast on 23 April. At least three civilians sustained injuries of various degrees of severity.

According to the available information, Russian forces deployed artillery and guided air-dropped bombs. Several residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the attack.

 

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian artillery shelled a cemetery in the village of Havrylivka in the Novooleksandrivka hromada, in the Beryslav district, on the Second Sunday. [The Second Sunday of Easter is the day that occurs seven days after the Christian celebration of Easter; in Ukraine, the souls of the dead are remembered on this day, often by visiting their graves – ed.] There were no civilian casualties.

