Zelenskyy announces "international events" that might help provide weapons to Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine is preparing "several important international events" that might help provide more weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We continue to prepare several important international events that can give our state more strength and provide our soldiers with more weapons. Almost every day relevant communication with partners, relevant tasks for our diplomacy take place. Discussions, conversations, meetings.

And I thank everyone involved in such preparatory work. In the absolute majority of cases, this work is invisible to the general public. And rightly so. That's how it works. The result [we achieve] is based on preparation. Thanks to everyone who [works to achieve these] results for Ukraine! The Office [of the President], the government, our diplomatic missions – thank you to everyone involved!"

