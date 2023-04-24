Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds

Units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed nine unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders on 24 April.



Source: Air Force on Facebook

Details: It is reported that, in particular, six Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down on the eastern direction, in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Skhid (East), and three in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Pivden (South): two Lancet attack drones and one operational-tactical level UAV.

