All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 21:27

The countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine and the volume of supply should increase, given the urgency of the issue.

Source: This was stated by the EU’s High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Today we talked about the needs of Ukraine. I can say that military support has already been provided for more than EUR 31 billion. We continue to fulfil our promise of  EUR 1 billion for ammunition. About a thousand missiles have already been provided. The amount of ammunition is growing, and should increase faster in the coming days," Borrell said.

Advertisement:

He explained that the first element of the agreement to reimburse the costs of EU governments for sending ammunition to Ukraine is already working.

Regarding the second element of the agreement, which provides for funding worth EUR 1 billion of joint EU procurement, the ministers have agreed on it, but the final decision has not yet been made. At the same time, Borrell stressed that despite this, the procurement process is actively being prepared so that as soon as there is a solution, it starts working.

"We know that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and missiles. They need them to defend their territory. The situation is not that Russia does not want to stop, and Ukraine does not want to stop. Russia does not want to stop the invasion, and Ukraine must continue to defend itself. That is the right way to explain what is happening there, " Borrell said.

Earlier, it was reported that EU countries agreed on buying ammunition from companies in the European Union and Norway, which have tight connections to the EU. But according to the diplomats, France insists on including solely EU member states in the procurement plan. 

France’s position on the issue has irked other members of the union, including Germany, the Netherlands and Poland. They voiced scepticism in regards to the European industry’s ability to produce the needed amount of ammunition and satisfy Ukraine’s demand in a short period of time. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: