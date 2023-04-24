All Sections
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 21:27

The countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine and the volume of supply should increase, given the urgency of the issue.

Source: This was stated by the EU’s High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Today we talked about the needs of Ukraine. I can say that military support has already been provided for more than EUR 31 billion. We continue to fulfil our promise of  EUR 1 billion for ammunition. About a thousand missiles have already been provided. The amount of ammunition is growing, and should increase faster in the coming days," Borrell said.

He explained that the first element of the agreement to reimburse the costs of EU governments for sending ammunition to Ukraine is already working.

Regarding the second element of the agreement, which provides for funding worth EUR 1 billion of joint EU procurement, the ministers have agreed on it, but the final decision has not yet been made. At the same time, Borrell stressed that despite this, the procurement process is actively being prepared so that as soon as there is a solution, it starts working.

"We know that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and missiles. They need them to defend their territory. The situation is not that Russia does not want to stop, and Ukraine does not want to stop. Russia does not want to stop the invasion, and Ukraine must continue to defend itself. That is the right way to explain what is happening there, " Borrell said.

Earlier, it was reported that EU countries agreed on buying ammunition from companies in the European Union and Norway, which have tight connections to the EU. But according to the diplomats, France insists on including solely EU member states in the procurement plan. 

France’s position on the issue has irked other members of the union, including Germany, the Netherlands and Poland. They voiced scepticism in regards to the European industry’s ability to produce the needed amount of ammunition and satisfy Ukraine’s demand in a short period of time. 

