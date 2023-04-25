All Sections
Russians attack 7 areas in Sumy Oblast in one day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 00:18
Russians attack 7 areas in Sumy Oblast in one day
Damage in Sumy Oblast. Photo from open sources

During 24 April, Russian invaders bombarded seven border hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, with 83 strikes from mortars and artillery being carried out, causing destruction.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There were six strikes delivered on the Miropol hromada. Three private houses and a private shop have been damaged as a result of the shelling.

There was mortar fire In the Esman hromada, and the Russians carried out nine strikes from artillery. A warehouse has been damaged and a fire broke out in a residential building as a result of the attacks.

The Russians struck the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery, with eight strikes.

32 mortar attacks were recorded in the Bilopollia hromada.

In the Znob-Novhorod hromada, there were 15 strikes from mortar fire.

The Russians dropped three explosives on the territory of the Yunakiv hromada.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Seredyna-Buda hromada with nine strikes.

