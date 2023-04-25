All Sections
Russians convert hospital into military hospital in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 07:36
Russians convert hospital into military hospital in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast

The Russian occupiers have set up a military hospital on the territory of the city hospital in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 April

Quote: "The Russian invaders continue to actively use medical facilities in the settlements of temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to provide medical aid to their wounded soldiers.

In particular, the occupiers have set up a military hospital on the territory of the city hospital in the city of Khrustalne."

Background:

  • The occupiers have turned a civilian hospital into a military hospital in the village of Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • The occupiers have set up a military hospital in the gym of a local school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as all medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory are overcrowded with wounded invaders.

Advertisement: