All medical facilities in occupied territory overcrowded with wounded Russians – General Staff

The occupiers have set up a military hospital in the gym of a local school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as all medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory are overcrowded with wounded invaders.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses. All medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory are overcrowded with wounded invaders. As a result, the enemy uses civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories for its own purposes.

For example, in the village of Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers have converted a local school gym into a military hospital. Medical services are provided exclusively to Russian soldiers.

As of 15 April, about 100 occupiers with injuries of varying severity were being treated."

