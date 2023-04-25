All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Medvedev claims Russia has "nuclear values"

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:17
Medvedev claims Russia has nuclear values

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has said that nuclear weapons are a "staple" for Russia ["spiritual staples" – a phrase that became popular after Putin used it in 2012, meaning spiritual unity and values of Russian society. From then on, it was used quite often by Russian officials – ed.].

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Quote: "For Russia's existence as the world's largest state, nuclear weapons are of inescapable importance...

Advertisement:

But nevertheless, we understand that in today's world, nuclear weapons for our country are the very ‘staple’ that holds the state together."

Details: Medvedev has said that the probability of a nuclear war is growing.

As he states, Russia could be the first to use nuclear weapons if there was aggression against it that threatened the existence of the state.

Medvedev, being the former Russian president, believes that Russia's opponents should not underestimate the possibility of Moscow using nuclear weapons, which "will not flinch".

Medvedev has added that a "quiet division" of Ukraine by Poland and other countries is better than Ukraine in NATO or a world war.

He has stated that Russia has not run out of missiles, ammunition and tanks and that the Russian defence industry can handle the load.

Medvedev believes that the US wants to divide Russia into the United States of Siberia and other separate countries and manage them, and Elon Musk may become the US president.

At the same time, Medvedev has said that it is quite possible that some states could secede from the United States.

Medvedev has called the war a "special operation" and Russia's response to "endless NATO expansion".

In his opinion, "Russia in Ukraine is fighting the whole of NATO" and "the West's undeclared war against Russia continues".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: