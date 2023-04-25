One child remains in Avdiivka, parents hide them from evacuation

In Donetsk Oblast, in the frontline city of Avdiivka, one child is being hidden from evacuation groups by their parents.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, on the air of Radio Liberty.

According to him, at least 1,787 people receiving humanitarian aid remain in the city.

About 50-70 people still "basically do not go to receive humanitarian aid", the head of the civil-military administration stressed.

Despite the mandatory evacuation of children, there is still one child in Avdiivka.

"We can't find them yet, their parents are hiding them. We already have a forced evacuation of children. As soon as we find the child, we will immediately evacuate them," said Vitalii Barabash.

He added that the last 10 families evacuated from Avdiivka also hid their children from evacuation groups.

"They are hidden anywhere: with relatives, friends, not-really-friends, so as not to go to safer territories, not only in Donetsk Oblast but also in Ukraine in general," said the head of the civil-military administration.

He explained that children are not allowed by law to be separated from their families, so at least one of the parents must accompany them.

Background: Russians are trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Due to constant shelling, the Ukrainian government asked residents of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast to evacuate from the city.

