Avdiivka may become second Bakhmut in near future – Ukraine's defence forces

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 12:19
Russian invaders are trying to surround Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast; in the near future, the situation there may become similar to that in Bakhmut.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Joint Press office of the Armed Forces of the Tavria front (Ukraine's south – ed.), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy is now constantly trying to encircle Avdiivka. I agree with my colleagues from the UK that Avdiivka may become the second Bakhmut in the near future; this is true.  However, I want to say that all is not so well in the Russian units attacking on this front.

Over the past day, the enemy has lost about three companies of personnel (on this front – ed.)."

Details: According to him, the assaults on Avdiivka are typical and predictable – the Russian forces attack from the same forest plantings. In the last three days, the occupiers have been using "the last reserves they have".

Background: 

  • The UK Ministry of Defence reported on 20 March that the situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, is tactically similar to what is happening in Bakhmut.
  • In particular, according to intelligence data, Ukrainian troops continue their organised defence, but their "supply lines to the west are under increasing threat due to the Russian encirclement operation."

