Russian Foreign Minister complains about "dead end" with Grain Initiative

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the situation with the Black Sea Grain Initiative has reached a dead end, and he blames the West, in particular the US, for this.

Source: Lavrov at a briefing after visiting New York to participate in UN events, cited by Russian media outlets.

Lavrov noted that the situation regarding the Grain Initiative "has not been resolved, and our Western colleagues have brought it to a dead end."

Advertisement:

He also expressed hope that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ letter sent to the president of the Russian Federation would not become public, because it was "personal correspondence", and if this happens, Russia will consider it as "another attempt to put pressure on a situation that is not being resolved".

As European Pravda reported, at the meeting of the UN Security Council, Lavrov argued with the Secretary General, blamed the US and justified the war.

According to media reports, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ignored the meeting so as "not to listen to Lavrov's lies."

Background: At the very last moment before another period of validity of the "grain agreement" on 18 March expired, it was nevertheless extended. However, Moscow soon said it had agreed to an extension of only 60 days (half the standard 120-day deadline) and threatened to terminate the agreement if its demands were not met.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!