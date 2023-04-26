All Sections
Russia distributed 5,000 false messages in a year in 5 European countries alone – VoxCheck

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 17:35
Russia distributed 5,000 false messages in a year in 5 European countries alone – VoxCheck

During the year, starting from 24 February 2022, Russia has distributed over 5,000 news pieces containing false messages in the media outlets of Germany, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Source: Svitlana Slipchenko, Head of the VoxCheck fact-checking project, during the presentation in Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform

Quote: "During the year of observation, from 24 February 2022 to 24 February 2023, the VoxCheck team of independent fact-checkers recorded more than about 5,000 cases of the distribution of information with a false message, which Russia spread in the media of Germany, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary."

Details: According to Slipchenko, after the analysis, it was possible to identify 27 key narratives about Ukraine, which the Russian Federation spreads in the European media.

Advertisement: