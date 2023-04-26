Ukraine and Italy considering joint production of air defence systems to protect against drones

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine and Italy are considering joint production of air defence systems to protect infrastructure from Russian drone attacks.

Source: Shmyhal during the visit to the Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. technology group in Italy, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are expanding the horizons of cooperation between Ukraine and Italy in the defence industry. We are considering the possibility of joint production of components for these systems. We are working to have more of these efficient air defence systems. They will create a reliable shield around our strategic infrastructure facilities."

Details: It is noted that Rheinmetall specialises in the production of modern air defence systems. Among its developments is the Skynex short-range air defence system, which Ukraine is interested in.

"We need such an effective weapon to defend ourselves against the drones that Russia is attacking Ukraine with. It will save dozens of lives and important infrastructure facilities for millions of people," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal has pointed out that such batteries are currently being deployed in Ukraine. He has also thanked the Italian partners for their support.

Background:

At a meeting with Shmyhal in Rome on Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy would help Ukraine fulfil the criteria necessary for full EU membership as soon as possible and speed up the process of starting accession talks.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his support for Ukraine’s EU accession as soon as possible at a meeting with Shmyhal.

On 26 April, a bilateral conference on Ukraine's reconstruction was held in Rome, it was attended by Denys Shmyhal and Giorgia Meloni, as well as other members of the two governments and representatives of international financial institutions.

