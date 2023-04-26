All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Italy considering joint production of air defence systems to protect against drones

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 23:45
Ukraine and Italy considering joint production of air defence systems to protect against drones

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine and Italy are considering joint production of air defence systems to protect infrastructure from Russian drone attacks.

Source: Shmyhal during the visit to the Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. technology group in Italy, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are expanding the horizons of cooperation between Ukraine and Italy in the defence industry. We are considering the possibility of joint production of components for these systems. We are working to have more of these efficient air defence systems. They will create a reliable shield around our strategic infrastructure facilities."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that Rheinmetall specialises in the production of modern air defence systems. Among its developments is the Skynex short-range air defence system, which Ukraine is interested in.

"We need such an effective weapon to defend ourselves against the drones that Russia is attacking Ukraine with. It will save dozens of lives and important infrastructure facilities for millions of people," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal has pointed out that such batteries are currently being deployed in Ukraine. He has also thanked the Italian partners for their support.

Background

  • At a meeting with Shmyhal in Rome on Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said  that Italy would help Ukraine fulfil the criteria necessary for full EU membership as soon as possible and speed up the process of starting accession talks. 
  • Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his support for Ukraine’s EU accession as soon as possible at a meeting with Shmyhal.
  • On 26 April, a bilateral conference on Ukraine's reconstruction was held in Rome, it was attended by Denys Shmyhal and Giorgia Meloni, as well as other members of the two governments and representatives of international financial institutions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: