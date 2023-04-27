All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonian Prime Minister: Ukraine will join NATO, but not before war ends

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 09:51

NATO can become a guarantee of Ukraine's security, but the country's membership of  the Alliance is possible only after the end of the war. 

Source: Kaja Kallas, head of the Estonian government, as reported by European Pravda with reference to ERR.

Kallas visited Kyiv this week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She said that the Ukrainian president was most concerned about the supply of ammunition and weapons, as well as about joining NATO and the EU.

"They (Ukrainians – ed.) have applied, and NATO must respond to this application. If we are talking about providing Ukraine with security guarantees, then the only security guarantee that works is membership of NATO," Kallas said during the RINGVAADE program on ETV (Estonian TV).

She stressed that Estonia is trying to convince other member states of the need to provide Ukraine with a clear prospect of membership, but after the war is over. 

"We are trying to convince our allies why such a clear perspective should be provided to Ukraine after the war's end so that these signals are clear. And, on the other hand, we are telling Ukraine what they also need to do in their rhetoric or actions of persuasion to move in this direction," Kallas explained.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have recently called for security guarantees for Ukraine even before joining NATO.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Baltic States called for ensuring security at the Vilnius summit and concrete progress on Ukraine's accession to NATO

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: