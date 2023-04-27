Estonian Prime Minister: Ukraine will join NATO, but not before war ends

NATO can become a guarantee of Ukraine's security, but the country's membership of the Alliance is possible only after the end of the war.

Source: Kaja Kallas, head of the Estonian government, as reported by European Pravda with reference to ERR.

Kallas visited Kyiv this week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She said that the Ukrainian president was most concerned about the supply of ammunition and weapons, as well as about joining NATO and the EU.

"They (Ukrainians – ed.) have applied, and NATO must respond to this application. If we are talking about providing Ukraine with security guarantees, then the only security guarantee that works is membership of NATO," Kallas said during the RINGVAADE program on ETV (Estonian TV).

She stressed that Estonia is trying to convince other member states of the need to provide Ukraine with a clear prospect of membership, but after the war is over.

"We are trying to convince our allies why such a clear perspective should be provided to Ukraine after the war's end so that these signals are clear. And, on the other hand, we are telling Ukraine what they also need to do in their rhetoric or actions of persuasion to move in this direction," Kallas explained.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have recently called for security guarantees for Ukraine even before joining NATO.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Baltic States called for ensuring security at the Vilnius summit and concrete progress on Ukraine's accession to NATO.

