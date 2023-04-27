"She saved artefacts during occupation": colleagues remember Kupiansk museum director killed in Russian attack

On 25 April, Russia attacked the Kupiansk Museum of Local History in Kharkiv Oblast.

Museum director Iryna Osadcha and employee Olena Vodopianova were killed in their workplace.

The tragic news was reported by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Oblast State Administration and the oblast military administration.

Advertisement:

"Iryna Anatoliivna did everything possible to make the museum one of the best in Kharkiv Oblast during her tenure as director.

After the liberation of Kupiansk, she continued to work to save our cultural heritage. She took care of the museum and its staff until her last moments," they said of the director.

Iryna Osadcha worked as the museum’s director for more than 10 years. Photos from social media

Colleagues from the museum have been honouring her memory by sharing stories on social media.

Nataliia Buinova, an expert at the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, described how Iryna Osadcha helped save artefacts during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast.

"During the occupation, she hid valuable artefacts, old Ukrainian [traditional] shirts, with the help of different people. You can only imagine this horror and the level of risk: negotiating the safety of display pieces around the city.

I believe that she is an example of heroism in the field of cultural heritage, museum work, and just as a citizen," Nataliia wrote.

According to Nataliia, Iryna died in her workplace – she was in her office when the missile struck.

"Your mother was, without exaggeration, an incredible person!" Nataliia told the daughter of the deceased.

Kupiansk Museum of Local History after the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Iryna Osadcha worked as the museum director for more than 10 years.

"Under her leadership, the museum was one of the best in Kharkiv Oblast, the centre of Kupiansk's cultural life. The team was engaged in project management and, thanks to the funding it secured, was actively developing," recalled Olha Soshnykova, a museum worker from Kharkiv.

During the full-scale invasion, Kupiansk was almost immediately occupied by the Russians – up until the counteroffensive by the Defence Forces and liberation in September 2022.

"Iryna Anatoliivna did everything possible to save museum items. After the liberation [of Kupiansk], she continued this vital work to preserve our cultural heritage.

Until her last moments, like a real director, she cared about her employees’ lives. May Mrs Iryna rest in peace. We will always cherish her memory. Condolences to her family, friends and the entire Museum Society of Ukraine," Olha wrote.

On 25 April, Russia destroyed a building at the Kupiansk Museum of Local History with a S-300 missile. Two women aged 54 and 57 were killed in the strike.

Ten people were injured and four of them were hospitalised. At that time, at least 17 settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast were also under Russian fire.

During the state's defence, Rostyslav Yanchyshen, a ballet soloist at the Odesa opera house, was killed.

Kostiantyn Starovytskyi, a Ukrainian musician and conductor, was also killed at the front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!