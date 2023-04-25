Russian forces hit centre of Kupiansk: one killed, people trapped under the rubble

The Russian military has struck the building of the Local History Museum in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring five people and with people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has struck the centre of Kupiansk. The building of the Local History Museum has been hit.

Preliminary information suggests that five civilians were injured, and at least two more people are trapped under the rubble."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the occupiers had struck the centre of Kupiansk using an S-300 missile, injuring 10 civilians. Three of them have been hospitalised, seven sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot, and two people remain trapped under the rubble.

Updated: At 10:02, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is currently known that one museum worker was killed and ten injured.

Росіяни обстріляли центр міста Куп’янськ на Харківщині і влучили в музей. Під завалами є люди, попередньо вже відомо про 5 поранених. За даними керівника Офісу президента Андрія Єрмака, окупанти гатили з С-300. Відео з Telegram Єрмака pic.twitter.com/vfsQbRMct7 We have launched English Twitter! Follow us! — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 25, 2023

The Head of Kharkiv OMA stressed that units of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical service are working at the scene to clear the rubble and help people as soon as possible.

"The risk of new missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast settlements remains quite high. Do not ignore the air-raid warnings and stay in shelters," Syniehubov stressed.

