All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit centre of Kupiansk: one killed, people trapped under the rubble

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:09
Russian forces hit centre of Kupiansk: one killed, people trapped under the rubble
Photo from website of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian military has struck the building of the Local History Museum in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring five people and with people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has struck the centre of Kupiansk. The building of the Local History Museum has been hit.

Preliminary information suggests that five civilians were injured, and at least two more people are trapped under the rubble."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the occupiers had struck the centre of Kupiansk using an S-300 missile, injuring 10 civilians. Three of them have been hospitalised, seven sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot, and two people remain trapped under the rubble.

Updated: At 10:02, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is currently known that one museum worker was killed and ten injured.

The Head of Kharkiv OMA stressed that units of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical service are working at the scene to clear the rubble and help people as soon as possible.

"The risk of new missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast settlements remains quite high. Do not ignore the air-raid warnings and stay in shelters," Syniehubov stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: