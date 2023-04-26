Russian attack on local history museum in Kupiansk: death toll rises to 2, another 4 hospitalised

A STRIKE ON THE LOCAL HISTORY MUSEUM IN KUPIANSK, PHOTO FROM OLEH SYNIEHUBOV’S TELEGRAM

A Russian missile attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 25 April killed two women and injured ten people, four of whom have been hospitalised.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to the updated information, two women aged 54 and 57 have been killed, and ten people have been injured in a missile strike on Kupiansk. Four of them were hospitalised, and six more sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment on the spot".

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces hit at least 17 borderline settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

In particular, the settlements of Kupiansk, Udy, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and others came under Russian fire.

Background: On 25 April, Russian troops struck the building of the local history museum in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. At first, one person was reportedly killed, and then information on one more emerged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!