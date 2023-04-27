Lukashenko's former opponent hospitalised with "multiple injuries"

Belarusian oppositionist and former election rival Viktar Babaryka was beaten in prison and later hospitalised.

Source: Belarusian service of Radio Liberty; Nasha Niva, Rabochy Rukh Telegram channel

Details: On 26 April, Rabochy Rukh reported that Babaryka was hospitalised with "multiple bodily injuries".

Advertisement:

On 27 April, the Novopolotsk Central City Hospital confirmed this. "Babaryka is in the surgical [ward]," they stated without further explanation.

Background:

In July 2021, Viktar Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was considered the main rival of Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election, but he was not allowed to participate in the election .

. The Central Election Commission of Belarus stated that Babaryka had illegally used foreign financial assistance during the campaign, the resources of Belgazprombank, which he had previously managed and was 99% owned by Russian companies.

foreign financial assistance during the campaign, the resources of Belgazprombank, which he had previously managed and was 99% owned by Russian companies. On 18 June 2020, Belarusian law enforcement officials stated that Babaryka, who announced his intention to run for president, was the leader of a criminal group. In the morning of the same day, he and his son Eduard were detained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!