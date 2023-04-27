All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 35 Russian attacks, Ukrainian Air Force hits Russian air defence system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 18:30
Stock photo from Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 27 April, Russian occupying forces made 35 assault attempts on three fronts but were rebuffed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 27 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Russia launched 25 airstrikes and carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. 

At night, Russians launched five missile strikes on Mykolaiv, as a result of which civilians were wounded and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of further Russian missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out more than 35 attacks on these fronts, but all of them were repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities, and Ukrainian soldiers are courageously holding the defence.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and no signs of forming offensive groups were detected. 

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in its oblasts bordering Ukraine. 

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions, actively using UAVs to adjust artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Serebrianske Forest.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of Bohdanivka.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations in the areas of Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. 

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Marinka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive operations. They shelled settlements near the contact line.

Over the course of 26-27 April, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted four air strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as one attack on an anti-aircraft system.

Five Russian UAVs of various types were shot down. 

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, a cluster of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system, an ammunition storage point as well as two Russian artillery units.

Advertisement: