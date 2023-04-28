Ukraine's Armed Forces repel over 65 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 65 Russian attacks on three fronts on 27 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 April

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine today. Information about the aftermath is currently being clarified. The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Over the past day, the enemy launched eight missile and 31 air strikes, and carried out 56 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians suffered, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Units of the defence forces of Ukraine repelled over 65 enemy attacks on these sectors of the front during the past day. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka, and our soldiers are holding the defence bravely."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Seredyna-Buda and Chernatske, and carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast. Novovasylivka, Ukrainske, Baranivka, Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Volfyne, Oleksiivka and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Buhaivka, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, Bolohivka, Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast came under attack.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not carry out any offensive actions, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire. Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Doroshivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Dibrova and Serebrianka Forest. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Bohdanivka. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Nelipivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, over the course of the day, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka and Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. However, they conducted airstrikes on Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka, and attacked the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Despite this, Russian forces attacked the settlements near the contact line, including Vilne Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as and Kherson and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast. Additionally, Russian forces launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv at night.

Over the course of 27 April, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted seven strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as one attack on an anti-aircraft system. Ukrainian defenders shot down six Russian UAVs of various types.

In addition, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, a cluster of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system, an ammunition storage point, as well as two Russian artillery units.

