Woman and 3-year-old child killed in Russian attack on Dnipro

A young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed overnight in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: Borys Filatov, Mayor of Dnipro, on Telegram

Details: Filatov has stated that the occupiers killed civilians in Dnipro again, a young woman and a three-year-old child were killed.

There is no further information on the aftermath of the attack on Dnipro.

Background: A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!