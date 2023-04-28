Woman and 3-year-old child killed in Russian attack on Dnipro
Friday, 28 April 2023, 06:23
A young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed overnight in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.
Source: Borys Filatov, Mayor of Dnipro, on Telegram
Details: Filatov has stated that the occupiers killed civilians in Dnipro again, a young woman and a three-year-old child were killed.
There is no further information on the aftermath of the attack on Dnipro.
Background: A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.
