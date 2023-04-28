All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ambassador-at-Large to Liechtenstein

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 16:56

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova as Ukraine's ambassador to Liechtenstein concurrently.

Source: The corresponding decree is published on the President's website, reports European Pravda

Quote: "To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation Venediktova Iryna Valentynovna Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein concurrently," the text of the decree says.

On 17 July, Zelensky removed Venediktova and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, from their positions and explained this by the fact that the large volume of crimes against national security and the relations of representatives of law enforcement agencies with the special services of the Russian Federation raises serious questions in regards to the performance the heads of these two bodies.

Then, the Head of the Servant of People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia said that Venediktova was waiting for appointment on the diplomatic front.

In November, Zelenskyy appointed her Ukraine's ambassador to Switzerland.

