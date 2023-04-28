Latvia to invest €5 million in Ukraine's recovery

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edgars Rinkēvičs, said that Latvia will invest €5 million in Ukraine's recovery in 2023.

Source: Rinkēvičs during a press-conference in Odesa, Ukraine

Details: Foreign Ministers from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, and the Deputy Secretary of State of the Republic of Finland visited the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, on 28 April, on the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Rinkēvičs said that the countries whose representatives took part in the visit are already contributing to Ukraine's recovery efforts.

"In addition to the military aid we have already supplied, and humanitarian aid, we are also planning to invest €5 million in Ukraine this year. This is a commitment that Latvia made and that has been approved by the [Latvian] parliament," he explained.

Background: A bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine took place in Rome on 26 April. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Melone took part in the conference, as did government representatives from Ukraine and Italy, and representatives of international financial institutions.

