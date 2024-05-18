Zelenskyy: Ukraine has only quarter of what it needs to protect its skies

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine has only about 25% of what it needs to defend itself in terms of air defence.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP

Details: Zelenskyy stated that 120-130 F-16 fighter jets or other modern aircraft are needed to be on a par with Russia.

AFP reported that the president was "highly critical" of the restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory.

Quote: "They can fire any weapons from their territory at ours.

This is the biggest advantage that Russia has. We can't do anything to their systems, which are located on the territory of Russia, with Western weapons."

